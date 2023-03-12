India's SaaS industry bets on rural talent for further scale-up

India's SaaS industry bets on rural talent for further scale-up4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 04:57 PM IST
- 77% of SaaS leaders in India say their biggest challenge is ramping up critical talent, according to the SaaSBOOMi report and here’s where the rural talent pool could offer them an advantage in scaling further.
Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of the Indian SaaS heavyweight Zoho Corp had addressed a bunch of business reporters at the Oberoi hotel in New Delhi in November last year on the sidelines of the firm’s annual user conference. While talking about the company’s plan to enhance its product portfolios for the future, Sridhar also expressed his interest in expanding to rural India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×