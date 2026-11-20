New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Smartphone sales declined 22 per cent during the festive season in India after a recent rise in device prices driven by inflation in memory costs, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

Samsung led the overall market with a 21 per cent share despite an 8 per cent decline in sales. It was followed by Vivo with an 18 per cent share and Oppo with a 12 per cent share.

iPhone maker Apple, which has been posting record performance in India, witnessed a double-digit decline in market share on a year-over-year basis despite the launch of the new iPhone 18 series.

"India's smartphone sales during the 2026 festive season (October 8–November 10) declined an estimated 22 per cent YoY as rising device prices and weaker consumer demand weighed on purchases, according to Counterpoint Research's preliminary post-festive checks," the report said.

While the report did not disclose the decline in sales brand-wise, a recent report from CyberMedia estimates that overall smartphone supplies in the third quarter of 2026 declined by 20 per cent, with Samsung supplies falling by 8 per cent YoY, Vivo and Oppo by 25 per cent, Xiaomi by 28 per cent and Apple shipments dipping by 16 per cent during the reported quarter.

Price hikes of devices are one of the factors that dampened the festival buying pattern, according to the analysts.

"Rising DRAM and NAND prices pushed device prices up and left brands with less room for discounts. Festive discounts narrowed to 10–25 per cent, from 35–40 per cent in 2025. Even discounted entry-level models were generally priced higher than a year ago, putting upgrades out of reach for many price-sensitive buyers. Brands instead leaned on no-cost EMIs, bank offers and trade-ins, with 48 per cent of smartphone sales being finance-led," the report said.

Counterpoint said online sales, which account for a significant share of smartphone purchases, declined as higher consumer traffic failed to translate into actual conversions. Mainline retail was initially slow, and consumers held back purchases in anticipation of better festive offers, with footfalls recovering during Navratri but conversions remaining weak, the report said.

"Brands with exposure to the sub-INR 20,000 segment were hit hardest, declining by close to 50 per cent. Meanwhile, emerging brands such as Ai Smartphone saw strong demand in the online channel, with Ai Smartphone the fastest-growing brand, selling over 1 million units in the festive period," the report said.

Counterpoint Research, Research Analyst Shubham Singh said that the festive season proved that discounts can't do the heavy lifting when device prices keep climbing.