IndusInd Bank has launched ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ a mobile application (app) to enable merchants, retailers and professionals to carry out banking transactions digitally, on a single platform. The all new application, will enable activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (PoS) machine to facilitate card based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans from the Bank in digital format.

Any current account holder of IndusInd Bank can download the ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ app and start using it. A non-customer can even open a current account with the Bank through a fully digitised process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, almost instantly.

Currently, the app is available on Android operating systems and will shortly debut on iOS operating system as well.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, “In keeping with this thought, we are delighted to bring forth the ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ app that aims to enable lakhs of merchants, retailers and professionals to meet their banking requirements seamlessly, without having to visit a bank branch. Given the sharp rise in the number of consumers as well as merchants, who prefer transacting online, Indus Merchant Solutions is a holistic proposition that will significantly improve merchant engagement, user experience and convenience, and help us grow our merchant touch points multi fold over the next couple of months."

Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank added, “It will facilitate merchants, retailers and professionals across the country to fulfil their financial needs across payments, deposits and loan products in a completely digital manner, on a single consolidated platform."

The Indus Merchant Solutions app currently has English as its default user interface language, but will soon be made available in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.