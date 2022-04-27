Infinix has today launched entry segment smartphone, Smart 6. The smartphone comes with an antibacterial back panel. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 6 at ₹7,499. Smart 6 will come in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple.

Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6 inch screen with HD+ resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 64GB storage backed by an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and an additional 2GB virtual RAM.

Backed by the Android 11(Go Edition), Smart 6 is powered by a 12nm Helio A22 quad-core processor. Smart 6 comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for memory up to 512 GB.

Smart 6 is the only device in this price segment packed with a dedicated fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for security.

The Smart 6 features an 8MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. This smartphone comes with a 5MP selfie camera and a dedicated LED flash under the display. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, “True to Infinix’s philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of value-driven innovation with the new SMART 6. Having received an overwhelming response on our previous device from our most successful SMART series, we designed the latest device keeping in mind the evolving consumer needs. We have optimized it with several category-first features like massive storage space, bigger and brighter screen, advanced fingerprint sensor security. For the first time ever, we have introduced a Silver Ion Anti-bacterial back design with silver ions being sprayed on the final finish. Silver ions have a bactericidal effect and can help inhibit bacteria and reduce the spread of diseases as much as possible, making Smart 6 a revolutionary smartphone. By introducing these innovative features at such an aggressive price point, without compromising on the design and essentials, we intend to surpass the expectations of India’s digitally evolving masses."