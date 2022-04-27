Infinix announces Smart 6 with antibacterial back panel. Details

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, “True to Infinix’s philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of value-driven innovation with the new SMART 6. Having received an overwhelming response on our previous device from our most successful SMART series, we designed the latest device keeping in mind the evolving consumer needs. We have optimized it with several category-first features like massive storage space, bigger and brighter screen, advanced fingerprint sensor security. For the first time ever, we have introduced a Silver Ion Anti-bacterial back design with silver ions being sprayed on the final finish. Silver ions have a bactericidal effect and can help inhibit bacteria and reduce the spread of diseases as much as possible, making Smart 6 a revolutionary smartphone. By introducing these innovative features at such an aggressive price point, without compromising on the design and essentials, we intend to surpass the expectations of India’s digitally evolving masses."

