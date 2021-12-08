Chinese smartphone maker from Transsion Holdings, Infinix , has today forayed into the laptop market with the launch of INBook X1 series laptop on Flipkart . The laptop features latest Windows 11 intel core and in three processor variants; i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB+ 512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB). The laptops will be available on Flipkart from December 15 at an introductory price ₹35,999 (i3), ₹45,999 (i5) and ₹55,999 (i7) respectively.

The INBook X1 laptop comes in three premium and vibrant colours to suit every style: Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Aurora Green.

The Infinix INBook i7 processor variant is powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset with LPDDR4X with 3200Mhz memory frequency & ROM Quality- NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Both i3 and i5 come in dual-channel memory with 8 GB DDR4X RAM, whereas i7 comes with 16 GB DDR4X RAM.

All three variants of the Infinix INBook X1 series come with multiple connectivity ports, including One USB 2.0 port and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, a USB Type-C port for smartphone charging and data transfer and one USB Type-C port for laptop charging and data transfer HDMI port, a micro-SD card reader, a DC charging port and a 2-in-1 headphone and mic combo jack.

While both i3 and i5 variants come installed with WiFi 5, the i7 variant has a built-in WiFi 6, making downloading speed 3x faster than the other variants.

Anish Kapoor, CEO - Infinix India, said, "The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. It is expected to continue to rise, as online learning, gaming, and hybrid working models are expected to be the norm for many corporate organizations. They need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly 'mobile' lifestyle."

“With our new Infinix INBook, our effort is to provide our customers with a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs," added Anish.

The Infinix INBook X1 features a 14-inch laptop with 1920x1080 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:9, 300 nits brightness, weighs 1.48 kgs, 16.3mm slim, with a 180-degree viewing angle. Backed by a 55Wh battery, the Infinix INBook X1 series gives almost 13-hours of video playback. The battery is supported by a 65W fast Type-C charger. It comes with a multi-utility charger that charges both a laptop and a smartphone.

Infinix INBook X1 i7 comes with an fingerprint unlock feature placed just below the keyboard for enhanced security. The laptop offers a 720P HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two digital microphones for audio.

In terms of audio output, the Infinix INBook X1 has quad stereo speakers with DTS audio processing.

