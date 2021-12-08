Infinix enters laptop market, launches three laptops on Flipkart. Check price, features

Anish Kapoor, CEO - Infinix India, said, "The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. It is expected to continue to rise, as online learning, gaming, and hybrid working models are expected to be the norm for many corporate organizations. They need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly 'mobile' lifestyle."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}