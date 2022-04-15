Infinix has launched of Hot 11 2022 at an introductory price of ₹8,999 which will go on sale from April 22 on Flipkart. Available in 4GB RAM/64GB memory variant, Hot 11 will come in three colours; Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green. Hot 11 2022 will have some key upgrades to its looks and camera from its precursor in the Hot 11 series.

Infinix’s Hot 11 2022 comes with a 6.7 inch FHD+ display. It is also the only device in the price segment to have a punch-hole display with a brightness of 550 nits. Hot 11 2022 has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by the Panda King glass. The smartphone comes with flat side frames and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Hot 11 2022 runs on Android 11 on XOS 10lite skin, and comes installed with the 12nm UniSocT610 processor with a CPU clock speed of up-to 1.82 GHz speed. It is available in 4GB RAM/64GB memory variant.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with a 13MP dual rear camera with a secondary lens of 2MP and a dedicated LED flash. It also features a video camera with multiple recording modes like HDR, burst mode, Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera.

The Hot 11 2022 features a 5,000mAh battery and a 10W charge support with Type C cable.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, we aim to bring great smartphone experiences to our consumers, across price points. The HOT Series, as the name suggests has been the flag-bearer in the budget category and has played a pivotal role in building Infinix. The HOT 11 Series has received immense love from consumers and we are excited to bring the latest edition, HOT 11 2022."