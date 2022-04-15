Infinix launches Hot 11 2022 with 5,000mAh battery. Price and specifications

Infinix has launched of Hot 11 2022 at an introductory price of ₹8,999 which will go on sale from April 22 on Flipkart. Available in 4GB RAM/64GB memory variant, Hot 11 will come in three colours; Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green. Hot 11 2022 will have some key upgrades to its looks and camera from its precursor in the Hot 11 series.

