Infinix has today launched its Note 12 series in India having two new phones; Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo which will be available on Flipkart from May 27 and May 28, respectively. While Note 12 will be available at ₹11,999 (4GB+ 64GB) and ₹12,999 (6GB + 128GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at ₹14,999 (8GB+128GB).

The Infinix Note 12 will come in two 4GB (expandable up to 7GB)/64GB and 6GB (expandable up to 11GB)/128GB memory variants and in three colours; Jewel Blue, Force Black, Sunset Gold. Note 12 Turbo will be available in 8GB (expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage and three colours; Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall.

Infinix’s Note 12 series sport a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the devices come with a drop notch screen and 92% screen-to-body ratio and Widevine L1 certification.

The smartphones come with a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Infinix Note 12 comes with MediaTekHelio G88 processor, whereas Note 12 Turbo has a MediaTekHelio G96 processor. Both the devices come with dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 512GB. Backed by the XOS 10.6 skin, the Note 12 operates on Android 11, whereas Note 12 Turbo operates on Android 12.

The Note 12 series features triple camera set up with 50MP primary camera, a secondary 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The smartphones have a 16MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

The Note 12 series features a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a 33W charging support and a Type C charger.