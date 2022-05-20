Infinix launches its Note 12 series in India. Check price, features

Infinix has today launched its Note 12 series in India having two new phones; Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo which will be available on Flipkart from May 27 and May 28, respectively. While Note 12 will be available at ₹11,999 (4GB+ 64GB) and ₹12,999 (6GB + 128GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at ₹14,999 (8GB+128GB).

