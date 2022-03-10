Infinix has today launched its new Android X3 smart TV series in India. It will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the smart TVs are available for pre-booking from March 12th to March 16th at ₹11,999 and ₹19,999. The Infinix X3 Smart TVs are powered by the Anti-Blue Ray Technology, which minimises the harmful blue rays emitted from them. Infinix X3 series are equipped with the powerful Dolby stereo sound system.

While the 32-inch TV comes with a 20W output (2 Box speakers) and the 43-inch TV comes with a 36W output with 2 Box speakers and 2 Tweeters.

The TV comes with 122% sRGB colour gamut. A combination of HDR 10 with HLG support and up to 400 nits brightness helps in dimming and adjusting brightness levels.

The 32-inch smart TV with an HD screen and 93% screen-to-body ratio, the 43-inch variant comes with an FHD screen and 96% screen-to-body ratio.

Operating on the latest Android 11, the Infinix X3 smart TVs are powered by the latest Realtek RTD2841 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM for high-performance.

The X3 Android Smart TVs are loaded with built-in Chromecast for connectivity to apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and 1000+ of them from the app store.

Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Infinix has always been at the forefront of innovation and building products that align with the evolving entertainment requirements of the aspirational consumers. These consumers are well-versed with the latest technological trends and consume an immense amount of video content on OTT platforms. This is quite evident from the kind of response we received for our X1 smart TV series on Flipkart since the time we’ve launched and the growth has been astounding. In fact, our country witnessed a 55% YoY growth in the smart TV space last year. Looking at this rising demand, our newest X3 Smart TV series is designed to deliver better viewing experience at a great price. Further, the TV’s also offer high picture & sound quality without compromising on the aesthetics at a value-driven price-range. We are confident that the Indian masses are going to enjoy this new Smart TV that promises immersive entertainment and goes easy on the eyes even after long hours."

