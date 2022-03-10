Infinix launches two new smart TVs with Android 11. Features and price here

Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Infinix has always been at the forefront of innovation and building products that align with the evolving entertainment requirements of the aspirational consumers. These consumers are well-versed with the latest technological trends and consume an immense amount of video content on OTT platforms. This is quite evident from the kind of response we received for our X1 smart TV series on Flipkart since the time we’ve launched and the growth has been astounding. In fact, our country witnessed a 55% YoY growth in the smart TV space last year. Looking at this rising demand, our newest X3 Smart TV series is designed to deliver better viewing experience at a great price. Further, the TV’s also offer high picture & sound quality without compromising on the aesthetics at a value-driven price-range. We are confident that the Indian masses are going to enjoy this new Smart TV that promises immersive entertainment and goes easy on the eyes even after long hours."