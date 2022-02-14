Infinix has launched the Zero 5G smartphone today on Flipkart at ₹19,999. It will go on sale starting February 18. Infinix has partnered with Reliance Jio for the testing of Zero 5G. Infinix Zero 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also gets 5GB virtual RAM for heavy usage.

Processor

The Zero 5G comes with 6nm MediaTek Density 900 processor. The device is backed by the latest Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores and has a frequency of up to 2.4GHz. It comes with Arm Mali-G68 GPU. Infinix Zero 5G gets LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage. The Infinix Zero 5G runs on Android 11.

Zero 5G is backed by a hardware-based heat pipe thermal module 2.0 with 3-D cooling master technology to ensure higher thermal conductivity, says company.

Display

Zero 5G features a 6.78 inch FHD+ LTPS IPS dot display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera set up with 48MP as the primary camera lens, a 13MP Portrait lens, a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selife lens. Zero 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery backed by a 33W charger.

Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Infinix has always been at the forefront of innovation and it is our endeavour to introduce FIST features with each successive launch. As India is making significant inroads to make the 5G dream a reality, we thought of building a product that can help our customers live and experience true 5G with an all-rounder product that can address the evolving need of users, be it powerful performance through a Dimensity 900 chipset, great camera, rich display, lasting battery and an ergonomic design; Zero5G ticks all the boxes. Additionally, Zero 5G is compatible with 13 5G bands, which empowers our customers with a better coverage of the various frequencies to ensure a seamless experience when 5G networks are available in India. We are more confident that Zero 5G will be loved by our customers and fans alike and will set a benchmark for upcoming 5G Smartphones."

