Infinix is offering its selected smartphones at discounts during the ongoing Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The Chinese smartphone maker, Infinix, will have its popular gaming smartphones, Note 11 and Note 11s, available at discounts worth ₹1,000 on the e-commerce platform till March 17th. To add to it, SBI card users will get an additional 10% instant discount with purchases made through their credit cards and even EMI transactions.

Note 11

Note 11s

Another promising, superior gaming device from the house of Infinix, Note 11s comes with a 6.95" punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz ensuring super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen. It is also the second device in its segment to be backed by a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. Featuring 50 MP AI Triple rear camera, the smartphone is powered by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 33W of Safe Fast Charge Support certified by TUV Rheinland.

