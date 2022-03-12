Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s prices reduce on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days

Another promising, superior gaming device from the house of Infinix, Note 11s comes with a 6.95" punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz ensuring super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen. It is also the second device in its segment to be backed by a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. Featuring 50 MP AI Triple rear camera, the smartphone is powered by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 33W of Safe Fast Charge Support certified by TUV Rheinland.