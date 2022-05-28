Infinix Note 12 first sale has gone live today. Infinix recently launched two new smartphones under the Note 12 series; Note 12 (4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB) and Note 12 Turbo (8GB+128GB). While the Note 12 Turbo powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor has gone live for sale yesterday on Flipkart, the Note 12 with MediaTek Helio G88 processor will be available for purchase from today onwards, May 28.

While Note 12 will be available at ₹11,999 (4GB+ 64GB) and ₹12,999 (6GB+128GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at a price of ₹14,999 (8+128 GB). However, Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discount worth ₹1,000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can get the Note 12 (6GB+128GB) at a no-cost-EMI of ₹2,000 per month. For other customers, Infinix is also rolling out 3 & 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI & Flipkart pay later on all Note 12 (4GB/6GB/8GB) memory variants.

While Note 12 Turbo comes in an 8GB (expandable up to 13GB)/128GB storage and three colour alternatives: Sapphire Blue, Force Black, and Snowfall; Note 12 comes in 4GB (expandable up to 7GB)/64GB and 6GB (expandable up to 11GB)/128GB memory variants and three colour variants; Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Gold.

Both the devices sport a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness, drop notch screen, and a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

The Note 12 series comes with 50MP primary rear camera, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. They come with a loaded video camera with multiple features like Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos with 240fps. The smartphones have a 16MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.