Infinix Note 12 first sale goes live today while the Note 12 Turbo sale continues

While Note 12 will be available at ₹11,999 (4GB+ 64GB) and ₹12,999 (6GB+128GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at a price of ₹14,999 (8+128 GB). However, Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discount worth ₹1,000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can get the Note 12 (6GB+128GB) at a no-cost-EMI of ₹2,000 per month. For other customers, Infinix is also rolling out 3 & 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI & Flipkart pay later on all Note 12 (4GB/6GB/8GB) memory variants.