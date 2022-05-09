Infinix Note 12 series may be launched on May 20 in India. Ahead of its official announcement from the brand, some key specifications of the model have been leaked. The series will have two variants, Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Note 12 will be supported by the Helio G88 processor while Note 12 Turbo will come with Helio G96 Processor.

The Chinese smartphone maker under the Transsion Group, Infinix, has partnered with Marvel Studios for the launch of Note 12 series. Note 12 series will be launched in multiple (colour/memory) variants, signifying the multiple avatars of the Marvel Comics characters. The new series will be launched via Flipkart.

Infinix’s upcoming phones are expected to have a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio. Note 12 will be powered by Helio G88 and Note 12 Turbo with Helio G96 processor with MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 Gaming Processor.

Infinix Note 12 may come with 4GB/6GB RAM (Expandable up to 7GB/11GB) + 64GB/128 GB Storage and Note 12 Turbo with 8GB RAM (Expandable up to 13GB) + 128GB Storage.

The smartphone is said to feature a 50MP triple camera and 16MP selfie camera with LED Flash along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Note 12 series could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W, Type C charging.