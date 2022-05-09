Infinix Note 12 series to launch on this date, partnered Marvel Studios for it

Infinix Note 12 series may be launched on May 20 in India. Ahead of its official announcement from the brand, some key specifications of the model have been leaked. The series will have two variants, Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Note 12 will be supported by the Helio G88 processor while Note 12 Turbo will come with Helio G96 Processor.

