Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ vs Vivo Y19 5G: Which mobile under ₹15000 is a better buy?

Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ vs Vivo Y19 5G: The budget 5G smartphone market in India is heating up with strong contenders from different brands. Vivo recently introduced the Y19 5G, positioning it as a robust device with a metallic matte finish, a large 5,500mAh battery, and AI-driven cameras. The focus on durability sets the Vivo Y19 5G apart, as it comes with SGS five-star drop resistance, military-grade shock resistance, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. However, its competitor, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, also offers similar features at an attractive price. In this comparison, we’ll look at the key differences between the two smartphones to help you make a more informed choice.

Advertisement

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Price Comparison The Vivo Y19 5G starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Other configurations include 4GB + 128GB for Rs. 11,499 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs. 12,999. It’s available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colour options.

On the other hand, Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAm and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the device is available in three colour options- Sea Breeze Green, Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple.

Advertisement

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Display and Design The Vivo Y19 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness. The screen also supports TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

In comparison, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ offers a slightly smaller 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals for gaming and scrolling.

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Performance and Software The Vivo Y19 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, built on a 4nm process, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is designed for improved speed, multitasking, and gaming. It runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15 and features AI-powered capabilities.

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Cameras The Vivo Y19 5G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and a secondary 0.08MP sensor. It also has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, it also AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance for improved photo quality.

Advertisement

In contrast, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ offers a more advanced 50MP dual rear camera system with over 12 photography modes. The 8MP front camera is capable of 4K video recording, making it a better option for those who prioritise mobile photography.

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Battery and Charging The Vivo Y19 5G is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 15W charging. The device also offers decent battery life for day-to-day use.

Meanwhile, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ also houses a 5,500mAh battery but comes with 45W fast charging support, which allows faster battery top-ups. Additionally, it features 10W reverse charging, which enables the device to serve as a power bank.

Advertisement

Vivo Y19 5G vs Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: Build and Durability The Vivo Y19 5G features a robust build with IP54 water and dust resistance. The phone is engineered with SGS five-star drop resistance and military-grade shock resistance, offering additional durability.

In contrast, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and IP64 rating, which ensures protection against dust, water, and drops. It also includes Active Halo Lighting, which illuminates for notifications, calls, and charging.

Final Thought Both the Vivo Y19 5G and the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ offer strong specifications for their price range. If you’re looking for a more durable design and AI-powered photography, the Vivo Y19 5G may be the right choice. However, if you prioritise a smoother display, superior camera performance, and faster charging, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ stands out as a more feature-packed option.