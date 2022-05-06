Infinix partners Marvel Studios for the launch of Note 12 series

Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “We are excited to unveil the Note 12 Series in partnership with Marvel Studios for their upcoming movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" which is building up to be one of the biggest movies of the year. Like Doctor Strange will be featured in multiple avatars similarly, the NOTE 12 Series will also be coming in multiple variants. Infinix NOTE series has already set benchmarks when it comes to providing the most powerful gaming experience. With the launch of the NOTE 12 Series, our aim is to offer the best in class products for our users and enhancing them by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) features. The Note 12 Series come with the best in segment features like the widevine L1 screen support, AMOLED display that ensures the best colour reproduction on the screen for our consumers watching high resolution videos.