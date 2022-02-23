Infinix is preparing to launch two new smart TVs next month. These TVs will come in 32 inch and 40 inch sizes. It will be known as Infinix X3 smart TV. These smart TVs will ship with Android TV 11 and will be launched in the second week of March. The Chinese smartphone maker said that these smart TVs will be priced aggressively. Till now, Infinix has only one smart TV available in India in the form of X1 Android TV.

The Infinix X3 will be the second smart TV line up for the Transsion Holdings brand here in India. Being an online-centric smartphone, Infinix, is likely to launch these smart TVs through Flipkart.

Its current smart TV X1 comes in 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inch sizes. The smart TV features MediaTek 64-bit processor and 24W speakers.

Infinix has also forayed into laptop segment as well. It already has presence in smartphone domain. Infinix recently launched Zero 5G smartphone having 120Hz refresh rate. It was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

In December last year, Infinix unveiled laptops for a wider range of buyers. The laptop features latest Windows 11 intel core and in three processor variants; i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB+ 512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB). The laptops were launched with a starting price of ₹35,999 (i3), ₹45,999 (i5) and ₹55,999 (i7) respectively.

The launch of Infinix smart TVs will pitch it against the Realme, Redmi and OnePlus smart TV range.

