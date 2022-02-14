Transsion Holdings -owned smartphone maker, Infinix , will launch another smartphone today in India. Known as Infinix Zero 5G, this new smartphone debuts on Flipkart . Among the features, the Infinix Zero 5G is going to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, triple camera set up. The same chipset will also be seen in the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which is launching on February 17 in India. The company plans to bring it in the mid-segment where Redmi and Realme dominate.

Infinix will be launched at 12 noon today via its social media pages and on YouTube. Infinix Zero 5G might see features such as 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display.

For content, Infinix Zero 5G is expected to get a 6.7 inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate. For back up, the Chines smartphone seller is likely to pack it with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There could be a 6GB RAM variant as well. The phone might run on Android 11.

For photography, Infinix Zero 5G would get a 48MP triple lens set up along with a 13MP bokeh lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera.

For power, the smartphone is much likely to get a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W standard charger.

Infinix Zero 5G could see a price around ₹15,999 and will retail on Flipkart.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.