Innovating in India: Bringing Indian R&D back into focus

India possesses all essential ingredients required to be a global driver of innovation: a robust market potential, exceptional talent pool, and a thriving culture of frugal innovation. However, to capture global markets, Indian industries need to be at the top of the value chain. Our customers need to be more aware and demanding and our policies must be more transparent. And to top it all, our country’s talent pool should gain more hands-on experience while parallelly we tap into the global talent pool.