Inside a ransomware hit at Nordic Choice Hotels

Hackers left a message on Nordic Choice computers about how to contact them to decrypt locked data, but didn’t name a ransom amount. The company didn’t plan to talk to the attackers or pay a ransom, Ms. Fiskvik said. Last week, however, she discovered that someone had replied to the hackers in late December, when tech systems were restored, despite warnings from her team not to, prompting the hackers to demand $5 million. Still the company didn’t pay.