Inside the World Excel Championships (Yes, You Read That Right)
Robert McMillan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Dec 2023, 02:22 PM IST
SummaryThe excitement is off the charts at the Olympics of competitive ‘spreadsheeting’
LAS VEGAS—In a flashy hotel on the famous Strip on Saturday night, Andrew “the Annihilator" Ngai ran down an arena walkway with hands in the air, and burst onstage to screaming fans. His two-time world championship was on the line.
