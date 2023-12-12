Inside the World Excel Championships (Yes, You Read That Right)

LAS VEGAS—In a flashy hotel on the famous Strip on Saturday night, Andrew “the Annihilator" Ngai ran down an arena walkway with hands in the air, and burst onstage to screaming fans. His two-time world championship was on the line.

The Australian didn’t know it, but within minutes, victory would seemingly be snatched away from him, all because of a computer glitch. This seems appropriate, since Ngai was playing to be the best at competitive Excel, which is an actual thing.

For many, Excel is something to be avoided after work hours. But the omnipresent office spreadsheet software has spawned ranks of data geeks who see Excel as a sport. And here they were at the biggest table of them all: the Microsoft Excel World Championship, held at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas in the Luxor Hotel & Casino. (One floor down from a show by the comedian Carrot Top.)

The bean counters of the world finally got the respect they deserve, with a crowd of financial-modeling nerds blowing off mundane Vegas distractions such as a U2 concert, an NBA game, and the rodeo, to watch Excel athletes sit before computers onstage and “spreadsheet" like there’s no tomorrow.

“The passion, the energy, the excitement that you bring to spreadsheeting. You are legends," said Microsoft’s Johnnie Thomas at the beginning of the face-off. “I hope your calculation engines are on full throttle and your fingers are feeling nimble."

The team running the event expertly merged both razzle and dazzle, featuring an onstage “are-you-ready-to-rumble" style announcer, Stephen Rose—a consultant and former Microsoft employee—and color commentary by Jon Acampora and Oz du Soleil, both Excel trainers.

At one point, Rose so overly enthusiastically introduced contestant Diarmuid Early, a computer-science Ph.D. known as the LeBron James of Excel, he had to pause and collect himself. “I need a little water after the LeBron," he said.

Another contestant, Brandon “B-Money" Moyer, ran down the walkway spanking himself as if he were a prizewinning racehorse.

Part of the appeal of Excel is its murky ubiquity and its tendency to pop up in unexpected places, such as a video for the rapper Nelly. Even disgraced bitcoin booster Sam Bankman-Fried used it. Some chief financial officers want it banned. Many attendees at the world championship joked that Excel is secretly holding up the world’s financial system.

For spreadsheet fans, the Vegas Excel extravaganza also included exciting training courses, such as “Make Your Data Spill the Beans with Dynamic Array Formulas," and another that dove into "Pivot tables!"

But the thrills were off the charts at the main tournament, where rivals battled for the Excel championship over three 30-minute sessions that included both high drama and hexadecimals. Watching the action unfold on a giant screen, the live audience screamed cheers of encouragement and surprise and marveled at the rich data types, tables, monster functions, and the dreaded #ref error flashing before them.

Reigning champion Ngai “the Annihilator," an actuary by profession, took on 15 challengers in the live event, which was also broadcast online. Controversy flared, however, within minutes of the start of Ngai’s semifinal match.

To amp up the pressure, championship rules dictated that the person with the lowest score 7.5 minutes into a semifinal would be eliminated, and as the clock ticked past that crucial mark, the champ found himself in an unusual position: dead last on the board. To groans from the crowd, Ngai was tapped out of the show, and even he appeared baffled. Further confusing matters, after he was removed, his score on the board jumped from 75 to 515 and then reverted to 75.

Later, organizers blamed a computer glitch for the erroneous score, and after a dramatic huddle allowed Ngai, the annihilator, back in. They declined to blame Clippy, a now-discarded animated Microsoft Office virtual assistant reviled by many users but nonetheless beloved by Saturday’s Vegas crowd.

Ngai was in championship form with fast and smooth keyboarding, according to David Brown, a finance professor at the University of Arizona who had come to Vegas for the event. “This is almost like watching an athlete," he said. At one point Ngai mapped out an entire set of data so quickly that Brown turned to his neighbor and asked, amazed, “what just happened?"

In the big final match, there were six math problems, related to spaceship construction and asteroid mining, and five bonus problems. The lowest-scoring contestants dropped out of the competition every five minutes until only three remained at the very end.

Excel problem sets typically lack the dynamism of boxing and basketball.

To the uninitiated, the event was a little like watching people sweat while taking the SATs; the main stage screen resembled a jumble of keystrokes and numbers, and some problems were so sophisticated they stumped even the contestants.

“I have no idea what that case even was," said Brandon Moyer, who was eliminated within five minutes of the start of Saturday’s final round.

Although competitive Excel has been a feature of online financial-modeling contests for about a decade, it only recently emerged as a stand-alone esport. In 2021, Latvian financial consultant Andrew Grigolyunovich, with a vision of bringing mathematical charts to the masses, began airing online Excel competitions. His esport eventually made ESPN’s oddball-sports-slot called The Ocho, nestled beside competitive auctioneers and a woodcutting competition.

Even Clippy’s public-image turnaround was evident on Saturday. Excel fan Jordan Goldmeier, an author based in Portugal, brought a homemade Clippy sign to cheer on his favorite contestant, Ireland’s Diarmuid Early, the small-framed financial consultant whom fans likened to LeBron.

Zachary Garippa, the chief executive of New York-based purchasing software company Order, had flown across the country with a 10-inch-tall three-dimensional replica of Clippy. On Saturday he said he was considering hiring security for the mascot after his company had four of its six Clippy mascots stolen during an open-bar competitive Excel match a few months earlier at a Manhattan brewery. “I hope he survives Vegas," he said.

In the dying seconds of the match, Ngai had not only made it through the cutthroat elimination rounds, his strategy of racking up bonus points had given him a 196-point cushion ahead of his closest competitor. Then, with 36 seconds left, Ngai removed his headphones and sat back in his chair. “This is bold," shouted the commentator Oz du Soleil, “Crossing his arms! The guy is flexing! He’s flexing!"

No one put any more points on the board. The champ had kept his standing, and had won a $3,000 prize and a trophy. And he gets to wear the Excel championship belt.

Write to Robert McMillan at robert.mcmillan@wsj.com