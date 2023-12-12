Inside the World Excel Championships (Yes, You Read That Right)

To amp up the pressure, championship rules dictated that the person with the lowest score 7.5 minutes into a semifinal would be eliminated, and as the clock ticked past that crucial mark, the champ found himself in an unusual position: dead last on the board. To groans from the crowd, Ngai was tapped out of the show, and even he appeared baffled. Further confusing matters, after he was removed, his score on the board jumped from 75 to 515 and then reverted to 75.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}