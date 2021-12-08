Instagram adds colour and text options to Link Stickers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meta-owned photos and video sharing platform, Instagram, has decided to offer customization to the users sharing links and stories. The Link Sticker was launched in October to enable users to add URL in stories and now Instagram has added a bit of tailoring to it. Now going forward, they can add text and colour to make their stories more visible, interactive and lively. There are various colour combinations to choose from which makes the text and the link more prominent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta-owned photos and video sharing platform, Instagram, has decided to offer customization to the users sharing links and stories. The Link Sticker was launched in October to enable users to add URL in stories and now Instagram has added a bit of tailoring to it. Now going forward, they can add text and colour to make their stories more visible, interactive and lively. There are various colour combinations to choose from which makes the text and the link more prominent.

Facebook (Meta) has been working on WhatsApp and Instagram to add more features recently. WhatsApp does keep rolling out new updates to remain active among the users. Last it extended the disappearance feature to the chat which allows users to select the messages to keep and discard the rest. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Facebook (Meta) has been working on WhatsApp and Instagram to add more features recently. WhatsApp does keep rolling out new updates to remain active among the users. Last it extended the disappearance feature to the chat which allows users to select the messages to keep and discard the rest. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Similarly, Instagram goes on with adding new in-app stickers and features that keeps its users busy. Instagram is battling with Chinese apps and YouTube after the arrival of Reel feature. Instagram had said that new accounts will not get immediate access to Link stickers. In addition, accounts that repeatedly spread hate speech and misinformation will be barred from using them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The social media app provides region wise features as well. Recently, it introduced Take a Break feature in Canada, US, UK and Australia to promote mental and social well-being of the users. It is also reported that the app is working to add educational hub for parents that will arrive later next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}