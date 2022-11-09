Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Instagram adds new feature, now users can schedule posts for later

Instagram adds new feature, now users can schedule posts for later

2 min read . 12:43 PM ISTLivemint
Instagram creators will get notifications when they will unlock an achievement after they publish their reels.

  As per the latest reports, professional accounts on Instagram can now schedule Reels, photos and carousel posts for up to 75 days by using the scheduling tool. Instagram users can find this feature in Advanced Settings.

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo sharing platform, has recently added new features. The app has now rolled out content scheduling tools and achievements to reward artists for reels.

As per the latest reports, professional accounts on Instagram can now schedule Reels, photos and carousel posts for up to 75 days by using the scheduling tool. Instagram users can find this feature in Advanced Settings.

Reportedly, the Meta-owned social media platform, is also testing the ‘Achievements’ features. The feature is expected to let producers obtain achievements which are related to taking specific actions when they create a Reel. For example, users can collaborate with other creators, engage their community by contributing through reels and follow trends by using audio and effects that are popular.

Moreover, Instagram users would also get notifications when they will unlock an achievement after they publish their reels and can click on ‘View’ in the notification to see more information.

Creators will also be able to track what they have earned and look at what achievements they can try to earn by taking a look at the menu on any reel.

Meanwhile, Meta is also testing a set of new features to Instagram. This includes dealing in digital collectables, in order to help content creators monetise their presence on photo-sharing platform.

The company said that users can soon support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram.

According to the company, these features would be tested with a small group of creators in the US and Meta plans to expand them to more countries in future.

Meta states that it expanded access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the social media platform.

Interestingly, Meta is also introducing gifts on Instagram, beginning with Reels. This will help creators have a new way to earn monetary benefits from their followers.

