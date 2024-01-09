Instagram and Facebook Will Stop Treating Teens Like Adults
SummaryThe effort to curb harmful material and reduce unwanted interactions with teen social-media accounts come as states are suing parent company Meta.
Meta Platforms plans to automatically restrict teen Instagram and Facebook accounts from harmful content including videos and posts about self-harm, graphic violence and eating disorders. The changes are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.
