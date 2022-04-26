Instagram has today announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. In March, Enhanced Tags was launched for Feed, but now it’s available on Reels as well.

This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other. “Until now, the Instagram community has come together to support creators and have found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos, so we’re now bringing this feature to our product," said Instagram.

Enhanced tags allow a creator's self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag, so that people can share and view a creator's specific contribution to a photo or video post. Simply put—if you’re a makeup artist, songwriter or other significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post or Reel.

Reels continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram.

How to Use Enhanced Tags

- Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner

- Create a new Post and tap Next

- Make any creative edits then tap Next

- After writing a caption, tap Tag People

- Select Add Tag and search and select your contributors

- Tap Show Profile Category to display the creator category

- Tap Done

- Once you’ve added any additional tags and details, tap Share