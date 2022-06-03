Instagram has extended the length of the Reels to 90 seconds now. Previously, it was fixed only for 60 seconds. “We're giving you more time to play on Reels, by extending the length to up to 90 seconds. You'll have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," wrote Instagram in a blogpost.

The Meta-owned picture sharing platform also announced Reel templates. The 90 seconds Reels will give Instagram an added advantage over its rivals TikTok and Snapchat in the content creation world. “Over a 60-day period, public accounts with over 10K followers that posted at least five reels over 60 days gained over 2.5x as many followers as those within the same category who didn't post reels," said Instagram.

Instagram is also adding fresh sound effects to the Reels to make it more effective. “From air horns to crickets to drums and more, our refreshed collection of sound effects can help you inject humour into a reel or help your audience get in their emotions while watching one," says Insta.

Now you can import your own audio directly within Instagram Reels, said Instagram. Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that's at least five seconds long on your camera roll. Many of the interactive stickers you know and love from Instagram Stories are now available on Reels, offering more opportunities to engage with your community.

It also added “We recently launched Templates, which allows you to easily create a reel using another one as a template. It pre-loads the audio and clip placeholders, so all you have to do is add and trim your unique clips." We'll continue to invest in building new ways for you to connect with your audience and entertain on Reels, added Instagram post.