Instagram extends Reels time limit to 90 seconds along with other new features

Instagram has extended the length of the Reels to 90 seconds now. Previously, it was fixed only for 60 seconds. “We're giving you more time to play on Reels, by extending the length to up to 90 seconds. You'll have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," wrote Instagram in a blogpost.

