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Instagram, Facebook down? Thousands of users report mass outage; netizens say ‘no posts coming up on feed after refresh’

Instagram, Facebook down? Thousands of users report outage; netizens say ‘no posts coming up on feed after refresh’

Garvit Bhirani
Updated19 Jul 2026, 03:05 PM IST
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Instagram, Facebook down? Thousands of users report mass outage (Reuters/ File photo)
Instagram, Facebook down? Thousands of users report mass outage (Reuters/ File photo)(REUTERS)
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Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger experienced a widespread outage on Sunday morning, with thousands of users across the globe reporting problems accessing the platforms.

Many users encountered error messages while attempting to log in to Facebook's desktop site. According to outage-tracking platform DownDetector, reports of issues with Instagram occurred in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and other cities.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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