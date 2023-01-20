Instagram introduces ‘Quiet Mode’; app gets more Parental control tools2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- Instagram explained through Instagram parent Meta that teens had informed the company that it sometimes wanted to take time for themselves and might be searching for more ways to highlight at night, while studying and during school.
Instagram, a Meta owned photo-sharing platform, has introduced a new feature called Quiet Mode to help users encourage to fix boundaries with friends and followers. As per the company, the feature will aim to reduce the users’ anxiety about spending time away from the app by silencing incoming notifications, auto-replying to direct messages (DMs) and setting an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to alert the followers that the users are not actIve on the platform. It is believed that the feature is targeted to teenage users.
