Instagram, a Meta owned photo-sharing platform, has introduced a new feature called Quiet Mode to help users encourage to fix boundaries with friends and followers. As per the company, the feature will aim to reduce the users’ anxiety about spending time away from the app by silencing incoming notifications, auto-replying to direct messages (DMs) and setting an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to alert the followers that the users are not actIve on the platform. It is believed that the feature is targeted to teenage users.

Instagram explained through Instagram parent Meta that teens had informed the company that it sometimes wanted to take time for themselves and might be searching for more ways to highlight at night, while studying and during school. This new feature is made to encourage people to reduce the screen time and the company states that it will urge teenage users to enable Quiet Mode during the night through prompts on the platform.

According to the company, Meta developed the feature “to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with their friends and followers" Turning it on will mute all the notifications, while the user profile activity status will change to allow users to know that they are in Quiet Mode. Instagram will also send an auto-reply when anyone sends a user a DM.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school. You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed," wrote Instagram on the blog post.

Instagram added, “Anyone can use Quiet mode, but we’ll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night. Quiet mode is available to everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand starting today, and we hope to bring it to more countries soon."