Amid the TikTok ban controversy in the US, Instagram found the right opportunity to launch its new video editing tool, Edits which enables users to curate and edit short-form videos on their phones. Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a detailed video on launching a new video editing app for Android and iOS users. In the video, Mosseri highlighted its unique features that make video editing a hassle-free task. The Edits app consists of several creative tools, AI animation, generative captions, and much more which will make editing and posting videos a quick task. Know more about the Instagram-backed Edits app and how it will benefit users in several different ways.

What is the Edits app? Based on the Apple Store’s pre-order listing Edits app is a new video creation app from Instagram for creators. This app enables creators to easily develop or edit videos from their phones and simplify the creative process. This app is recommended for short-form videos such as Instagram reels, however, users can curate up to 10 minutes long videos and edit them via the app. Apart from video editing, it also helps users track analytics, create animations and captions with AI, and much more.

Benefits of Edits app by Instagram The Edits app enables users to export videos without watermark and share them on any social media platform without any restrictions.

Users can capture and share videos at 1080p and can make them up to 10 minutes long along with edits.

The Edits app will also include several powerful tools such as single-frame precision, and camera settings to adjust resolution, framerate, etc.

Instagram’s video editing app also brings AI-powered animations, captions, and more.

Users can make hassle-free edits such as adding a video overlay, voice effects, video filters, stickers and more.

Users can make hassle-free edits such as adding a video overlay, voice effects, video filters, stickers and more.

Lastly, the Edits app will provide users with a comprehensive live insights dashboard which will tell users how their videos have been performing in terms of engagement. Therefore, users can plan their next videos accordingly.