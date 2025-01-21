Amid the TikTok ban controversy in the US, Instagram found the right opportunity to launch its new video editing tool, Edits which enables users to curate and edit short-form videos on their phones. Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a detailed video on launching a new video editing app for Android and iOS users. In the video, Mosseri highlighted its unique features that make video editing a hassle-free task. The Edits app consists of several creative tools, AI animation, generative captions, and much more which will make editing and posting videos a quick task. Know more about the Instagram-backed Edits app and how it will benefit users in several different ways.
Also read: Instagram addresses ‘tall grid’ backlash, promises fixes and better profile customisation
Based on the Apple Store’s pre-order listing Edits app is a new video creation app from Instagram for creators. This app enables creators to easily develop or edit videos from their phones and simplify the creative process. This app is recommended for short-form videos such as Instagram reels, however, users can curate up to 10 minutes long videos and edit them via the app. Apart from video editing, it also helps users track analytics, create animations and captions with AI, and much more.
Also read: Instagram may add a ‘Keyword Search’ feature to DMs to help users manage messages more efficiently
Also read: Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work
These are some of the benefits which the Edits app claims to provide. As of now, the app has been announced but it is yet to be rolled out to the users. It is currently available to pre-order on Apple's App Store and it will likely make an official debut in March.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.