Instagram rolls out new feature to protect users from abuse: All details

Instagram has introduced new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden words. Now if a users blocks someone, they will have the option to block additional accounts to make it difficult for stalkers to connect with the users again, the company said in a blogpost.
Based on the findings of the first tests for this new update, Instagram expects that four million fewer accounts would need to be blocked each week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.
Since it launched last year, more than one in five people with a minimum of 10,000 followers have turned on the Hidden Words feature,
Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content for message requests and comments. According to the company, 40% fewer comments on average might be offensive.
The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Every user would be able to turn the Settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phases and emojis they might want to hide.
Now, a new notification would encourage the users to pause and think how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive.
The application also reminds people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator, says Instagram in a blogpost.
Instagram says, “We’ve also started reminding people to be respectful in DMs when sending a message request to a creator. This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request, and encourages more respectful outreach to people they may not know. We’re rolling out this reminder globally in the coming weeks."