Meta (Facebook)-owned photos and videos sharing platform, Instagram, has announced a new feature which will allow image preview to appear in your Tweet when sharing Instagram posts from public accounts to Twitter. This will highlight the content and shows people what they’ll see when they click your link. Our goal is to create a better experience for people who want to see a preview of Instagram content while scrolling on Twitter, said Instagram in blog post. Stories won’t show up as previews on Twitter for now.

To see a preview of an Instagram post on Twitter, the Instagram account needs to be public, whether it’s your own or someone else’s. If you write a Tweet and include a link to a public Instagram post, an image preview will be shown as a Twitter Card with a thumbnail in the Tweet. If you choose to share to Twitter from Instagram, the caption from the post will appear in addition to the image preview.

Clicking the link of the preview on Twitter will bring you directly to the post on Instagram. All types of Feed posts, like Photos, Videos, Carousels and Reels, will preview when shared to Twitter.

In addition to sharing previews on Twitter, you can also embed your Instagram profile on a website. You can share previews of your profile and up to six of your most recent images to encourage people to view more. This will be first available in the United States.

To embed an Instagram profile on web:

Go to the profile you want to share.

If it’s your profile, click the gear icon. If it’s another profile, click the •••.

Click “embed," then “copy embed code."

Copy and paste the code into your website to display a profile preview.

You can choose whether your public posts or profile can be embedded on websites outside of Instagram using a new control for embeds, available in settings. This setting will also only be available to people in the United States to start.

