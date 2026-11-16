Intel Core Ultra 7 260K arrives as a limited-edition CPU: Why is the new Arrow Lake processor hard to buy separately?

Intel has confirmed the existence of its Core Ultra 7 260K desktop processor, but buyers looking to purchase the new chip separately may have to wait. The processor is being offered in limited quantities and is currently not available as a standalone product.

Intel Core Ultra 7 260K: What are its specifications? The chip first appeared in listings for two ABS gaming desktops sold through online retailer Newegg. The listings caught attention because Intel had not made a formal announcement about the processor or initially published its specifications on its website.

Intel later confirmed to Tom's Hardware that the processor was a limited-availability model. The company also indicated that its specifications would be published on its website.

Intel has since added an official product page for the Core Ultra 7 260K, confirming its main specifications. However, the processor's availability remains limited, with Newegg positioning it as an exclusive option for its ABS prebuilt gaming computers.

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The Core Ultra 7 260K comes with 20 cores, made up of eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores. It has a maximum turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz, 30 MB of Intel Smart Cache and a processor base power rating of 125 watts.

The chip supports up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory running at speeds of up to 6400 MT/s. Intel's official product page also confirms that it comes with integrated Intel Graphics.

These specifications place the 260K close to the Core Ultra 7 265K in Intel's desktop processor range. The older 265K has a maximum turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz, making it slightly faster on paper.

The difference between the two processors is therefore relatively small based on their listed specifications.

Why is the new Intel processor not available separately? The Core Ultra 7 260K belongs to Intel's original Arrow Lake desktop processor family. It is not part of the newer Arrow Lake Refresh range, which includes processors such as the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus.

This distinction matters because the newer refresh processors support faster DDR5-7200 memory, compared with the DDR5-6400 support offered by the 260K. The newer range also includes hardware-level improvements and support for Intel's Binary Optimization Tool, which is designed to improve performance in select games.

The 260K therefore appears to be a slightly modified version of an existing Arrow Lake processor rather than a completely new generation of desktop chips.

Newegg's listings show the processor in two ABS gaming desktops. One configuration pairs it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, while the other comes with an RTX 5070.

This means customers interested in the processor will have to consider the complete gaming desktop rather than simply buying the CPU and installing it in an existing computer.

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Confusion related to Intel's processor name There has been some confusion over the processor's official name. Newegg's listings identify it as the Core Ultra 7 260K, while Intel's initial confirmation to Tom's Hardware referred to it as the 260K Plus.

There were also differences in some early retailer listings. While the main product pages mentioned the 260K, certain selection menus referred to it as the 260KF. One listing also showed a maximum boost frequency of 5.2 GHz, against the 5.4 GHz mentioned in Intel's presentation.

Intel's official product page now lists the processor as the Core Ultra 7 260K, with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz. It also confirms that the chip has integrated graphics, clearing up the confusion created by the 260KF listing.

For now, Intel has not announced plans to make the Core Ultra 7 260K available as a regular boxed retail processor. Buyers interested in the chip will have to look at the supported ABS desktop configurations.