Subscribe

Intel Core Ultra 7 260K arrives as a limited-edition CPU: Why is the new Arrow Lake processor hard to buy separately?

Intel has confirmed the Core Ultra 7 260K as a limited-availability desktop processor. The 20-core Arrow Lake chip is currently available through select Newegg ABS gaming desktops, but buyers cannot purchase it separately as a boxed CPU.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Nov 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Intel confirms Core Ultra 7 260K: Why is the new CPU only available in PCs?
Intel confirms Core Ultra 7 260K: Why is the new CPU only available in PCs?(AI generated image for representational purposes)
AI Quick Read

Intel has confirmed the existence of its Core Ultra 7 260K desktop processor, but buyers looking to purchase the new chip separately may have to wait. The processor is being offered in limited quantities and is currently not available as a standalone product.

Advertisement

Intel Core Ultra 7 260K: What are its specifications?

The chip first appeared in listings for two ABS gaming desktops sold through online retailer Newegg. The listings caught attention because Intel had not made a formal announcement about the processor or initially published its specifications on its website.

You may be interested in

46% OFF

MICROVARIANT Vision-X Gaming PC | Core I7 8th Gen Processor | GT-730 4GB GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | 5G WiFi+BT Dongle | USB 3.0/HDMI/VGA Port | Windows 11 Pro

  • MICROVARIANT Vision-X Gaming PC | Core I7 8th Gen Processor | GT-730 4GB GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | 5G WiFi+BT Dongle | USB 3.0/HDMI/VGA Port | Windows 11 Pro

₹47899

₹88999

Get This

78% OFF

MegaDesk Desktop PC, Core i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | HDMI, VGA,LAN, HD Graphics, CPU Fan,Windows 11 Pro & MS Office | WiFi (8-256GB)

  • MegaDesk Desktop PC
  • Core i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | HDMI
  • VGA

₹10990

₹49990

Get This

29% OFF

CHIST Gaming PC AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | RGB Gaming Cabinet | Wi-Fi | Windows 11 Pro | 650W PSU (CPU ONLY - Black)

  • CHIST Gaming PC AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | RGB Gaming Cabinet | Wi-Fi | Windows 11 Pro | 650W PSU (CPU ONLY - Black)

₹58400

₹82000

Get This

Apple Mac mini with Apple M6 Chip - Silver | 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB

  • Apple Mac mini with Apple M6 Chip - Silver | 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory
  • 256GB

₹99900

Get This

47% OFF

CloudVU Desktop PC #CPU i5-GEN4 + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD NVMe + HDMI + VGA +LAN + USB 3.0 + HD Graphics + Windows 11 Pro License & MS Office | Tower PC

  • CloudVU Desktop PC #CPU i5-GEN4 + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD NVMe + HDMI + VGA +LAN + USB 3.0 + HD Graphics + Windows 11 Pro License & MS Office | Tower PC

₹21499

₹40499

Get This

80% OFF

Core i3 4130/4150/4160/4170/4330/4340/4350/4360/4370 4th Generation, 2.9 GHz Upto 3.8 GHz, LGA 1150 Socket, 2 Cores, 4 Threads, 3/4 MB Cache, Desktop Processor, 1 Year Warranty (Silver)

  • Core i3 4130/4150/4160/4170/4330/4340/4350/4360/4370 4th Generation
  • 2.9 GHz Upto 3.8 GHz
  • LGA 1150 Socket

₹399

₹1999

Get This

45% OFF

PreSolve Core i7 2nd Generation 2600 3.4 GHz up to 3.8 GHz LGA 1155 Socket 4 Cores 8 Threads 8 MB Smart Cache Desktop Processor (Comes with Thermal Paste)

  • PreSolve Core i7 2nd Generation 2600 3.4 GHz up to 3.8 GHz LGA 1155 Socket 4 Cores 8 Threads 8 MB Smart Cache Desktop Processor (Comes with Thermal Paste)

₹2729

₹4999

Get This

33% OFF

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 250K Plus 18 cores (6 P-cores + 12 E-cores) up to 5.3 GHz

  • Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 250K Plus 18 cores (6 P-cores + 12 E-cores) up to 5.3 GHz

₹27529

₹41000

Get This

58% OFF

AMD RYZEN 5 3400G 2ND Generation with 4 Core, up to 4.2 GHZ, AM4 Socket, 6MB Cache (YD3400C5FHBOX)

  • AMD RYZEN 5 3400G 2ND Generation with 4 Core
  • up to 4.2 GHZ
  • AM4 Socket

₹10399

₹25000

Get This

40% OFF

Programming Massively Parallel Processors: A Hands-on Approach

  • Programming Massively Parallel Processors: A Hands-on Approach

₹4195

₹6999

Get This

Intel later confirmed to Tom's Hardware that the processor was a limited-availability model. The company also indicated that its specifications would be published on its website.

Intel has since added an official product page for the Core Ultra 7 260K, confirming its main specifications. However, the processor's availability remains limited, with Newegg positioning it as an exclusive option for its ABS prebuilt gaming computers.

Also Read | OpenAI officials fooled by Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian spy chief

The Core Ultra 7 260K comes with 20 cores, made up of eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores. It has a maximum turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz, 30 MB of Intel Smart Cache and a processor base power rating of 125 watts.

Advertisement

The chip supports up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory running at speeds of up to 6400 MT/s. Intel's official product page also confirms that it comes with integrated Intel Graphics.

These specifications place the 260K close to the Core Ultra 7 265K in Intel's desktop processor range. The older 265K has a maximum turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz, making it slightly faster on paper.

The difference between the two processors is therefore relatively small based on their listed specifications.

Why is the new Intel processor not available separately?

The Core Ultra 7 260K belongs to Intel's original Arrow Lake desktop processor family. It is not part of the newer Arrow Lake Refresh range, which includes processors such as the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus.

Advertisement

This distinction matters because the newer refresh processors support faster DDR5-7200 memory, compared with the DDR5-6400 support offered by the 260K. The newer range also includes hardware-level improvements and support for Intel's Binary Optimization Tool, which is designed to improve performance in select games.

The 260K therefore appears to be a slightly modified version of an existing Arrow Lake processor rather than a completely new generation of desktop chips.

Newegg's listings show the processor in two ABS gaming desktops. One configuration pairs it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, while the other comes with an RTX 5070.

This means customers interested in the processor will have to consider the complete gaming desktop rather than simply buying the CPU and installing it in an existing computer.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dell launches 14S laptop in India with 21-hour battery claim

Confusion related to Intel's processor name

There has been some confusion over the processor's official name. Newegg's listings identify it as the Core Ultra 7 260K, while Intel's initial confirmation to Tom's Hardware referred to it as the 260K Plus.

There were also differences in some early retailer listings. While the main product pages mentioned the 260K, certain selection menus referred to it as the 260KF. One listing also showed a maximum boost frequency of 5.2 GHz, against the 5.4 GHz mentioned in Intel's presentation.

Intel's official product page now lists the processor as the Core Ultra 7 260K, with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz. It also confirms that the chip has integrated graphics, clearing up the confusion created by the 260KF listing.

Advertisement

For now, Intel has not announced plans to make the Core Ultra 7 260K available as a regular boxed retail processor. Buyers interested in the chip will have to look at the supported ABS desktop configurations.

The processor's full specifications are now available on Intel's website, but its wider availability and future retail plans remain unclear.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Technology
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyIntel Core Ultra 7 260K arrives as a limited-edition CPU: Why is the new Arrow Lake processor hard to buy separately?
Advertisement
Read Next Story