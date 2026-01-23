Intel faces memory-price crunch. Why Apple will be the next victim.
Summary
Intel stock was falling as it faces headwinds from soaring memory-chip prices, which could hit other companies such as Apple.
Intel flagged the soaring cost of memory components as one of the reasons for the chip company’s downbeat outlook. Expect more technology hardware companies to be hit by the same issue, including Apple.
