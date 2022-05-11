Intel announced seven new mobile processors to the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile family at the Intel Vision 2022 event. The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors utilize desktop-caliber silicon in a mobile package to deliver high levels of performance for professional workflows like CAD, animation and visual effects. The HX processors are available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processor family delivers up to 16 cores (8 performance-cores and 8 efficient-cores) and 24 threads running at a processor base power of 55W.

The memory support for up to 128GBs of DDR5/LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz/5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz/LPDDR4 4267MHz).

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors enable the best mobile workstation platforms by providing 65 percent more performance in multi-threaded workloads with more cores, more memory and more I/O while utilizing Intel Thread Director technology to leverage high-power performance-cores and efficient-cores. In addition to being a commercial workhorse, 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide a gaming powerhouse platform that will give enthusiast gamers higher frame rates for the games they know and love.

More than 10 workstation and gaming designs powered by 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are expected to be launched by major OEMs this year, including systems from Dell, HP, Lenovo and others.

“With the new core architecture and higher power limits of 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, we’re enabling content creators to tackle the most demanding work flows like never before – for example, executing 3D renders in the background while continuing to iterate on other 3D assets in the scene. No more waiting around for processor-intensive workloads to finish, you can stay in the flow. Gamers and content creators will also have access to high bandwidth platform technologies like PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support, and support for ECC memory to ensure high levels of system data integrity and reliability, " said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms.