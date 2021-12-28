Intel planning semiconductor manufacturing unit in India as govt rolls out incentives

Fabless maker, Intel, is planning to set up its semiconductor manufacturing unit in India. The US-based chipset maker announcement came in the back drop of recent Union Cabinet’s decision on semiconductors that will encourage research and innovation in the sector and also boost manufacturing, strengthening the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme. The Minister for IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, welcomed Intel to India by tweeting. He wrote, “Intel - welcome to India."

