Intel showcased 12th gen core family SoC, Arc graphics and self-driving Soc at CES 2022

Intel announced the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, built on the Intel 7 process node with Intel’s first-ever performance hybrid design, the H-series, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK, delivers up to 40% higher performance for gaming and up to 28% faster game play than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market, the i9-11980HK.
Intel showcased more than 20 new devices powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series, with more than 100 devices in total expected to launch with partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. In addition, Intel unveiled a new ultraportable mobile processor – the P-series product line – to bring performance to thin-and-light laptops.
Intel Arc graphics
Intel Arc graphics is the brand for Intel’s upcoming consumer high-performance graphics product. With more than 50 new mobile and desktop customer designs announced with Intel Arc graphics, including with Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC, it is an exciting time for gamers and creators around the world.
Intel and Mobileye also announced the new EyeQ Ultra system-on-chip for autonomous vehicles relationships with major automakers, including Volkswagen Group, Ford and ZEEKR. It does the work of 10 EyeQ5 SoCs in a single package and was designed to deliver the optimum power performance of a fully self-driving vehicle.
