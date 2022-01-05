Intel showcased 12th gen core family SoC, Arc graphics and self-driving Soc at CES 2022

Intel announced the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, built on the Intel 7 process node with Intel’s first-ever performance hybrid design, the H-series, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK, delivers up to 40% higher performance for gaming and up to 28% faster game play than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market, the i9-11980HK.

