Intel Shows Why Global Chip M&A Is off the Table

That was 18 months ago. The deal is off now, after failing to land the necessary regulatory approval from the Chinese government. Intel tactfully avoided pointing any fingers in its Wednesday morning announcement terminating the deal; Chinese customers account for 27% of its total revenue, and the company also has a deep supply chain in that country—as do most of its chip peers. Intel is also pressing on with its own foundry plans, having earlier this year named longtime insider Stuart Pann to run that side of the business. Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein called that move just the latest sign that Intel wasn’t stacking all its chips on the Tower deal. “Overall we cannot believe that a deal break would be a shock," Rasgon wrote in a note Wednesday.