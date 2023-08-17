Intel Shows Why Global Chip M&A Is off the Table
You can’t blame Intel for trying. You might be able to blame other tech giants for trying in the future.
Intel has embarked on a risky and high-stakes journey to become a maker of chips designed by others. This “foundry" business model is a sharp turn for the storied Silicon Valley pioneer that has long focused on just manufacturing its own designs. So it was little surprise that Intel turned to the outside for some help, in the form of a plan to acquire an Israeli chip foundry business called Tower Semiconductor for about $5.4 billion.
That was 18 months ago. The deal is off now, after failing to land the necessary regulatory approval from the Chinese government. Intel tactfully avoided pointing any fingers in its Wednesday morning announcement terminating the deal; Chinese customers account for 27% of its total revenue, and the company also has a deep supply chain in that country—as do most of its chip peers. Intel is also pressing on with its own foundry plans, having earlier this year named longtime insider Stuart Pann to run that side of the business. Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein called that move just the latest sign that Intel wasn’t stacking all its chips on the Tower deal. “Overall we cannot believe that a deal break would be a shock," Rasgon wrote in a note Wednesday.
In hindsight, it was kind of a shock that Intel even bothered trying. The escalating chip war between the U.S. and China has seriously soured the prospects for major M&A deals that require the approval of regulators in both countries. Two previous semiconductor deals have been scuttled for lack of clearance by Chinese regulators—Qualcomm’s attempt to buy NXP in 2018, and Applied Materials’ proposed acquisition of Kokusai Electric in 2021.
As the U.S. presses its advantage by limiting China’s access to the most advanced chip technology, it should be little surprise that China would deploy one of the more powerful tools in its own arsenal—the ability to quash expansion attempts by U.S. chip companies.
Intel makes a particularly tempting target in this regard. While the company has lost its lead in the most advanced production technology to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, it is still the largest U.S.-based chip manufacturer by far, with annual revenue nearly seven times that of GlobalFoundries, a New York-based foundry-only chip maker.
That makes Intel a prime beneficiary of the U.S. government’s efforts to bankroll domestic chip operations, which in turn has been framed as a response to the fact that “other countries put their thumb on the scale," according to comments by the chief investment officer of the Chips Program Office in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Intel is currently planning to expand its domestic chip-production facilities with the government’s help, and that help is an important component of the “smart capital strategy" that Intel has described to investors as a way to help cover its costly pivot into a new business model.
But Intel and the rest of the chip industry aren’t alone in facing resistance to their growth plans, and China is hardly the only obstacle. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are also taking harsher stances toward major tech deals out of concern about the industry’s growing heft. Microsoft’s effort to buy Activision Blizzard is now in its 19th month, having survived a court challenge by the Federal Trade Commission but still awaiting clearance from U.K. authorities.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s deal to buy Roomba-maker iRobot just eclipsed its 12-month deadline while it also awaits an extended review by the U.K., as well as potential resistance from the FTC, which is reportedly looking at a broader antitrust suit against the e-commerce giant. That deal is about one-third the size of Intel’s now-defunct Tower bid, proving that deals once small enough to be considered safe no longer are. Intel isn’t the only tech titan that is on its own now.
