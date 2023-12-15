Intelligence Researchers to Study Computer Code for Clues to Hackers’ Identities

Still, AI could help law enforcement agencies tackle the growing number of cyberattacks. IARPA’s research and use of AI to analyze code could help law enforcement authorities trawl through vast volumes of data and connect dates from past cyberattacks, said Tim Gallagher, managing director and head of the digital investigations practice at Nardello, a legal investigations company. Gallagher was previously the special agent in charge of the Newark, N.J., office in the FBI’s cyber division. Authorities collect huge amounts of data from cyberattacks around the world and receive evidence about hacks from their partners in other countries, he said.