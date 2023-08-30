International Operation Disrupts ‘Botnet’ Army Behind Damaging Cyberattacks
Summary
- U.S. officials said the Qakbot malware had enabled hundreds of millions in damages by supporting crime like ransomware
An international law-enforcement operation has dismantled a network of hundreds of thousands of computers that criminals used to launch cyberattacks against critical industries worldwide, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.
