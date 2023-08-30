International Operation Disrupts ‘Botnet’ Army Behind Damaging Cyberattacks

Investigators in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Latvia took aim at a notorious strain of malware known as Qakbot that had infected more than 700,000 computers, took control of them and enabled them to be leased out to criminal gangs to facilitate more cyberattacks. Justice Department officials said the so-called botnet was used in ransomware attacks, financial and elder fraud, data theft, and more, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Authorities said they had developed a tool that excised the malware from victim computers, and had seized nearly $9 million in stolen cryptocurrency related to use of Qakbot.

