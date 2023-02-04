Interpol gears up to solve crimes in Metaverse: Report

Global police Interpol is ready to quickly adapt to new technological tools for solving cases. Recently, Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock said that it was really important for the agency to not be left behind as the criminals are sophisticated and professional.

The global police is now all set to investigate how it can probe crime occurring in the Metaverse. As per author Neal Stephenson, a Metaverse has become an all-encompassing digital world which exists parallel to the real world.

According to a report by BBC, Interpol has developed its own virtual reality space to help users train and attend virtual meetings. Moreover, Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock believes that it was really crucial for the agency to not be left behind as the criminals are sophisticated and professional, quickly adapting to any new technological tool available to commit crime.

This new virtual reality space can be only accessed through secure servers. It helps police officers to experience Metaverse, offering them an idea of what crimes that could take place and how they could be handled in future.

Speaking of the crimes that could take place in Metaverse, Interpol's innovation and technology director Dr Madan Oberoi stated there have been cases of sexual harassment in the digital world. However, he says that it is difficult to apply the definition of crimes which happen in physical space in Metaverse.

According to Oberoi, awareness about the problems was among the big challenges faced by Interpol. He said, “If law enforcement agencies want to help people hurt in the Metaverse, they should first learn about it."

The Interpol secretary general emphasises the agency will be critical in probing Metaverse crimes in the near future. He adds, “Cybercrime is international by nature as almost all of the cases have an international dimension."

Meanwhile, Microsoft revealed in its blog post that the company is shutting its VR facility for good. AltspaceVR, the VR platform of Microsoft will cease to exist from March 12, 2023, as per the company. Moreover, a report by Windows Central suggests that Microsoft has also fired the team behind MTRK- Mixed Reality Tool Kit- theplatform which was opened for AR and VR integrations. It seems that the company is no longer interested in the metaverse.