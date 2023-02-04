Interpol gears up to solve crimes in Metaverse: Report
- According to a report by BBC, Interpol has developed its own virtual reality space to help users train and attend virtual meetings. Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock believes that it was really crucial for the agency to not be left behind as the criminals are sophisticated and professional, quickly adapting to any new technological tool available to commit crime.
Global police Interpol is ready to quickly adapt to new technological tools for solving cases.
